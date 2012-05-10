5 Fights That Should Have Happened But Didn’t

Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather is the only fight that can bring the sport of boxing back into the casual fan’s consciousness.

Two fighters in the same weight class, ranked one and two on any pound-for-pound list, are two of the all time greats in the sport. If a fight was ever made between the two, it would shatter every pay-per-view record in the history of pay-per-view.

It’s a fight that everybody in the office will talk about that following Monday because they are two of the biggest sports stars on the planet. Despite all the great things that could happen if they fought, it doesn’t look we will ever see the fight. With that in mind, let’s look back through history of five fights that should have happened but didn’t.

5. Riddick Bowe vs. Lennox Lewis

This rivalry began way back in Seoul, South Korea during the 1988 Summer Olympics. Riddick Bowe was defeated by Lennox Lewis for the super heavyweight gold medal in those games. After they both men turned pro, each quickly rose up the ranks of the heavyweight division. Bowe defeated Evander Holyfield in 1992 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. After Bowe’s win over Holyfield, Lewis called out Bowe to fight him for the title. Bowe and his manager, Rock Newman, brushed of the challenge.

Newman had plans to make his fighter the most money while taking the least risk. He was well aware that Lewis was an extreme threat to Bowe.

Even though Bowe was technically contracted to defend the title against Lewis, Newman opted to let Bowe get stripped of the WBC belt. The logic was that Bowe would still be considered by most to be the “real” champion because he actually won the undisputed title from Holyfield. “He beat the man who beat the man who beat the man” hence making Bowe the man. Newman further reasoned that Bowe would still have 2 out of the 3 major belts. He also rationalized that Lewis’s title would be “cheapened” by having the belt “given” to him.

It was then that Newman staged the famous “Bowe dropping the WBC belt in the garbage can press conference” Newman and Bowe then exclaimed “They didn’t strip us, we stripped THEM”!

Newman’s plan seemed to be working at first. Bowe’s face was everywhere from Arsenio Hall to Leno to Letterman. He even upstaged Santa Claus at the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade! Bowe was also endorsing everything. Big Daddy’s “Big Daddy” was proudly displayed and packaged in white brief Fruit of the Loom ads for the entire world to see. From November 92 to November 93, he even out-grossed Michael Jordan in endorsements.

In his two successful title defenses, he made a ton of money at very little risk fighting 2 has been opponents in Michael Dokes and Jesse Ferguson. He won those fights in great fashion and his reputation grew even larger. Everything seemed to be going according to plan. What Newman didn’t plan on was that Evander Holyfield was going to be a smarter and more determined fighter than ever in the rematch. The loss to Holyfield started a downhill turn in Bowe’s career, and Lewis career continued to go upwards.

To be frank, this fight was never made because it was a stylistic nightmare for Bowe, and he was a bigger star than Lewis at that point. Additionally, Lewis’s stock plummeted after his loss to Oliver McCall.

4. Mike Tyson vs. Riddick Bowe

As I mentioned earlier, Riddick Bowe was one of the most well known athletes in the world. People wanted to see him fight the best fighters out there, except Rock Newman. One of the guys people mentioned as a possible opponent was Mike Tyson. These two guys were tailor made for each other as they were two of the prominent heavyweight boxers of the early 1990s. They were both from Brooklyn and whose commercial appeal far outlived their athletic prowess. Their hard hitting, infighting styles would have made for a mesmerizing matchup for however long it lasted. The perfect time for this fight would have been between 1993 and 1995. Following Tyson’s humiliating loss to Buster Douglas in 1991, he began to publicly unravel and was sent to prison in 1992 on rape charges. By the time he was released in 1995, Bowe had begun his own descent. They could have fought in 96 but Bowe proved he was a shot fighter as he beaten up pretty good by Andrew Golota in two fights.

If these two had fought, it may have been the most intriguing of Tyson’s career. If Tyson hadn’t gone to jail, he likely would have fought Evander Holyfield in 1992. Holyfield simply held the stylistic edge over Tyson and probably would have beaten him. Assuming that Bowe would have still beaten Holyfield for the title, Tyson-Bowe would have been for the championship around the time Holyfield regained the belt against Bowe. If Bowe were in the same shape he was in that fight, Tyson would have mutilated him.

3. Ken Norton vs. Joe Frazier

These two guys had a lot in common as they were top heavyweights during the 1970’s. They had both been brutally knocked out within a span of 14 months. Joe had been slugged to the canvas half a dozen times in his championship-surrendering slaughter against George Foreman; Norton, in his March 1974 title challenge against Foreman, survived the first round intact and was massacred in the second with three trips to the deck and a brutal TKO defeat. They both fought Muhammad Ali three times, and gave Ali the toughest fights of his career.

So why didn’t two of the best heavyweights of their era never fight each other? One reason given was that they were both trained by the legendary Eddie Futch.

Although Norton had worked with Frazier as a sparring partner during Joe’s reign, his rise to prominence in the heavyweight division came largely after Frazier’s title stoppage by Foreman. Another obstacle to Ken’s meeting Smokin’ Joe was the issue of their close friendship and Joe’s stated contention that he wouldn’t fight Norton under any conditions. A lot was said during 1974 that if Frazier or Norton ever hoped to meet Foreman in a return bout, a collision between the pair would have to take place. Of course, they never met, and Ali’s October KO over Foreman in Africa restructured the heavyweight division, making title shots for both Frazier and Norton realities over the following two years.

I doubt friendship is the only reason this fight never happened. Either way, there are a few things to look at. Norton was stopped by nearly every big puncher he ever faced. He was a better boxer than Frazier was. Frazier didn’t quite have the power of some of the others who stopped Norton. Cooney, Foreman and Shavers all stopped Norton early and all have more power than Frazier. However, Frazier is a better puncher than each of these fighters. Once in range, Frazier made better use of his hook than any of these fighters made with their natural power punches.

Frazier would have found a way with his vicious left hook to leave Norton down and out in the later rounds.

2. Salvador Sanchez vs. Alexis Arguello

When you think of boxing’s great little guys, Salvador Sanchez should be at the top of every list. With such a short career, and such a tragic end, Sanchez still left his mark on boxing history as one of the all time greats. Alexis Arguello has a legacy of equal stature, but drawn out over time, which somewhat dilutes the impact. We lost Sanchez while he was still for the most part invincible in the eyes of the boxing public. We saw the decline of Arguello, which magnifies some of the aura of greatness attributed to Salvador Sanchez.

Sanchez is probably best remembered for his 1981 destruction of WBC junior featherweight champ Wilfredo Gomez. Gomez was undefeated in 33 fights winning 32 by knockout before fighting Sanchez. Going into the fight Gomez was just about a 2-1 favorite. Sanchez manhandled Gomez in eight rounds sending him back down to the junior featherweight division. In the fight, Sanchez knocked Gomez down in the first round and broke his cheekbone in the fight.

At the time of his death, Sanchez was considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. A good case could have been made that he was the best. He was the reigning WBC featherweight champion who had just stopped Azumah Nelson in his last fight on July 21, 1982 at Madison Square Garden, making his ninth successful title defense.

Arguello was a three time world champion, and has regularly been cited as one of the greatest fighters of his era, having never lost any of his world titles in the ring, instead relinquishing them each time in pursuit of titles in higher weight classes.

He is ranked 20th on Ring magazine’s list of 100 greatest punchers of all-time and was voted by the Associated Press in 1999 as the #1 junior lightweight of the 20th century.

He decisioned WBC lightweight champ Jim Watt to win his third title. In his first defense, he fought top contender Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini in a fight that was later showcased in a boxing video of the best fights of the 1980s, with ArgÃ¼ello prevailing by stoppage when he decked Mancini in round 14. After Mancini, Arguello made three more successful defenses of the lightweight title before vacating to take on Aaron Pryor for the 140 pound title.

If Sanchez had won his bout against Laporta, there was chatter that Sanchez would move up and meet Alexis Arguello, who would have had to move down from lightweight. Sadly, the car crash prevented this promising encounter ever taking place.

Arguello would have had the physical advantages (height, reach, punching power, etc) but Sanchez was a rising star. I think if Sanchez had lived to be 26-27 he would have hit his prime and outboxed Arguello and stopped him late. Sanchez had the style to trouble Arguello. He threw a lot of punches and moved well in the ring. Aaron Pryor proved it as movers have always given Arguello trouble. Sanchez also took a good punch and probably done enough to stop Arguello late.

1. Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Aaron Pryor

Sugar Ray Leonard was the most dynamic, charismatic boxer of the 1980s. Aaron Pryor had one of the all time most exciting styles inside the ring, and Leonard wasn’t too shabby in that regard either. Pryor chased Leonard for years, hoping that a win over Sugar would bring some of the acclaim he so desperately craved.

While Pryor may be best known to the casual boxing fan as the fighter who used the bottle that trainerÂ Panama Louis “mixed,” he was one of the hardest hitters of the 1980’s who was feared for his furious flurries of punches. Equipped with a take-one-punch-to-land-three style, It’s always been a great mystery why Pryor never was able to muster great fanfare. So without a loyal backing of fans, Pryor neverÂ received endorsement deals from the major networks, forcing him to go on a crusade, calling out all of the days great fighters to little avail.

One of those fighters whom Pryor so sought out was “Sugar” Ray Leonard. It must have been intriguing as Pryor would show up to Leonard post-fight conferences and demand that they fight, arguing he beat up Leonard inÂ amateur sparring matches, as well as noting he defeated Tommie Hearns in anÂ amateurÂ tournament. Just imagine if Floyd Mayweather showing up to a Manny Pacquiao post-fight conference demanding that they fight?

But as much as Pryor yelled and screamed, Leonard dismissed him as an unqualified opponent and the fight never happened. Pryor’s low profile, combined with his fantastic fighting ability was anathema for the advancement of his career, and though Leonard was brave, he wasn’t stupid. Leonard thought the risk was not worth the reward. After all his hard work, Pryor finally got his high-profile fight against Alexis Arguello in 1982, but by that time Leonard was already into his first extended vacation.

This would have been a huge fight that would have been complete with action from the second the bell rang. Pryor never fought anyone like Leonard, and Leonard had been through it all beating greats like Hearns and Duran.