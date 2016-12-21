50,000 tickets sold for Klitschko-Joshua

Photo: Matchroom Boxing
Ticket sales are going strong, according to Matchroom Boxing, as the promotion has announced that 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, which takes place on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The initial batch of tickets went on sale and quickly sold out, while a second batch will be made available on January 16 via StubHub and will be priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400, £800 and £2,000.