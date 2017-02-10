Andy Lee added to Golovkin-Jacobs card

Former middleweight titlist Andy Lee (34-3-1, 24 KOs) will return to action on March 18, on the non-televised undercard of the middleweight unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.
Lee, in his outing, lost his WBO title to Billie Joe Saunders in December 2015, but will take on Keandre Leatherwood (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.
The card will also include 18-year old Scottish heavyweight Jay Carrigan-McFarlane (2-0, 2 KOs) who will compete in a four round contest.