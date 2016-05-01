Mayweather leaves the door open for return
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: April 30, 2016
Floyd Mayweather made an appearance during the Showtime telecast of the card headlined by Lucian Bute vs. Badou Jack and spoke briefly to Jim Gray.
During the chat, Gray asked Mayweather about what it would take to get him back in the ring.
“If I came back, of course it’d have to be a 9-figure payday and a championship fight,” said a smiling Mayweather.
Floyd admitted that he has been in talks with CBS and Showtime who have offered him a ton of money to get back in the ring, but seemed non-committal about wanting to return. Despite Mayweather going 49-0 with his win over Andre Berto last September, following his win over Manny Pacquiao a few months earlier, most fans and boxing pundits feel that Mayweather could be lured back to fight again in 2017.
Names like Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and Gennady Golovkin were thrown at Mayweather, stating that Golovkin should move up to fight Andre Ward; essentially saying ‘no way’ to that fight. Garcia seemed like the fighter he would most be open to fighting against but seems content in playing promoter at the moment.
Asked again by Gray if he’d come back for a 9-figure payday or for the chance to go 50-0, Mayweather smiled and said, “Both!”
Related Posts
3 Comments
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
About Ramon Aranda
Publisher, Editor-in-Chief of 3 More Rounds and a member of the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.
Latest News
- Spinks ecstatic about election into ACBHOF
- 50,000 tickets sold for Klitschko-Joshua
- Hopkins knocked out of ring and into retirement
- Golovkin to face Jacobs on March 18
- Cotto-Kirkland set for February 25
- Prizefight Preview: Hopkins vs. Smith
- Povetkin fails drug test; fight with Stiverne canceled
- Joshua to face Klitschko on April 29
- Crawford stops Molina in dominant performance
- Joshua thrashes Molina to retain heavyweight title
Pangit
May 1, 2016 at 5:23 am
Booooooooooo
Top Rank
May 1, 2016 at 9:42 am
If he comes back, Fraud JailWeather Jr. should fight Golovkin.
GGG said he’d come down to 154-55.
If Amir ‘Chaka” Khan destroys, Canelo, which is unlikely, he deserves a shot at ScumWeather.
Danny Garcia tend to fade away in the latter rounds… Fraud Jr. will easily outbox him.
Remember, Amir thoroughly outboxed & beat up Garcia until he landed the BOOM
Elli
May 2, 2016 at 10:01 am
haha thats great 🙂