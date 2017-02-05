Canelo-Chavez to take place at T-Mobile Arena
The May 2017 matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has a destination set: The new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After weeks of negotiation, with the fight nearly landing AT&T Stadium, the home Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Golden Boy Promotions announced the newest arena in Las Vegas, owned by MGM Resorts International and AEG, made the best offer.
“When my team and I talked about where to hold what will be the biggest fight of the first half of the year, we kept coming back to Las Vegas,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said.
Alvarez’s last fight took place in September at Cowboys stadium against Liam Smith, where the Mexican scored a knockout win in front of a crowd of 51,240. Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones made an offer to host Alvarez’s next fight, yet ultimately the bright lights of Sin City won out.
“The biggest fights of the last 30-plus years have taken place in Vegas, and it is a natural home for this enormous event,” continued De La Hoya.
Alvarez faced Amir Khan on Cinco De Mayo weekend last year in what served as the first boxing match to take place in the pristine confines of the T-Mobile Arena, scoring the Knockout of the Year over Amir Khan.
“I love fighting in Las Vegas, where the most important fights have historically been, and I’m very happy to be back at the T-Mobile Arena for this huge event on Cinco de Mayo weekend,” Alvarez said.
“I know that people from all over the world, America, obviously Mexico and everywhere else will attend to witness a great show.”
The Chavez fight will be contested at a catch-weight of 164.5 pounds in a non-title affair and will be broadcast by HBO PPV.
“I’m happy to return to Las Vegas, where I’ve had many important battles in the ring,” Chavez said. “Las Vegas is the home of boxing.”
