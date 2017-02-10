Canelo vs. Chavez Tidbits
It was announced last week that the Cinco De Mayo showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this after Golden Boy Promotions had fielded other offers, most notably from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who hosted Alvarez’s last bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas in September 2016.
Ticket information has yet to be released.
-Word floated around that Freddie Roach elected not to train Chavez for his fight against Alvarez. Roach had previously trained Chavez, and perhaps declined as he was training Miguel Cotto for his now cancelled match against James Kirkland.
Roach could seemingly now accept the assignment, yet it remains up in the air thus far as to who will train the son of the Mexican legend for the May clash.
-Alvarez was quoted this week by ESPN Español as declaring the Mexico vs. Mexico showdown as personal.
“It’s a fight that people asked for, to give to boxing people and non-boxers, to enjoy it,” said Canelo.
“It is personal and professional, it became more personal, because of so many things that it speaks, offenses to my person that has said, thanks to God there is the fight of May 6 and to me as I always like to speak above the quadrilateral and that day I am going to talk.”
– Alvarez will be facing Chavez Jr. at the agreed catch-weight of 164.5, his highest ever since turning professional in 2005.
“My boxing and my experience should define the fight, it will shine in the fight, the weight is a new category for me, but I think I’m going to feel good, I’m going to feel strong, and it will come out my experience and level of boxing shine in this fight, “he said.
– Following his May 6 assignment against Chavez Jr., Alvarez would like to face Gennady Golovkin and partake in a rematch against Miguel Cotto.
“(Chavez, GGG and Cotto) is what I want, they have already made an offer, they ask for the horns of the moon, they say they do not do it for that and in the end it is what they fight for, we made a good offer, But right now I’m focused on May 6, which is what has already been done.”
