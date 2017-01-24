Carlos Cuadras added to Golovkin-Jacobs undercard
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: January 24, 2017
Former junior bantamweight titlist Carlos Cuadras, who recently engaged in a war with Chocolatito Gonzalez this past September, has been added to the undercard headlined by Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight title defense against Daniel Jacobs.
Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs) will take on David Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.
“I wanted a rematch with Roman Gonzalez but right now my sole focus is on Carmona, we’ve known each other for many years and there is a true rivalry between us,” said Cuadras. “I’m looking forward to settling it in the ring at Madison Square Garden, the home of so many classic battles and in front of the great Mexican boxing fans in New York City and those watching on HBO PPV.”
Added Carmona, “Carlos has accomplished a great deal in boxing, being a former world champion and undefeated for many years. However, my time is now and I look forward to being victorious on March 18.”
About Ramon Aranda
Publisher, Editor-in-Chief of 3 More Rounds and a member of the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.
