Claressa Shields headlining March 10 ShoBox

- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: February 7, 2017
Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is set to headline the March 10 edition of ShoBox: The New Generation (10 p.m. ET/PT) from the MGM Grand Detroit Event Center in Detroit, Michigan.
Shields (1-0), who is the only American to have captured gold medals at back to back Olympic Games, will have the distinction of being the first female boxer to headline a card on premium TV, as she takes on Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs) of Hungary.
“It is a dream come true to be the first woman to headline a boxing card on premium television,” said Shields. “March 10 will be a historic night for boxing and all of the women who give so much to advance our sport.”
Added Szabados, “Fighters always say their next fight is the most important one of their career, but you get an opportunity like this, and it really is. This is an unbelievable dream. I am very happy to be receiving this opportunity. I know this fight is important for Claressa also, and I don’t really know what will happen in the ring. We both want to win. Claressa has more amateur experience, but I have more experience as a professional. It’s going to be an exciting night.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 and are priced at $250, $150, $100 and $50.
