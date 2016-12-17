Prizefight Preview: Hopkins vs. Smith
DING DING DING!!!
Hello 3MR readers and welcome to the Prizefight Preview!
Tomorrow a legend of the sweet science retires with one final fight, as the longest reigning middleweight champion in boxing history, Bernard Hopkins, takes one final step into a boxing ring when he faced Joe Smith in a farewell bout.
‘The Executioner’ is looking to execute one last time as he squares off against Long Island, New York’s Smith live on HBO from The Forum in Los Angeles for the WBC’s international light heavyweight title.
Also, rising featherweight Joseph Diaz will be featured on the night’s undercard.
Enough with the intro’s, let’s do this!!!
EXPERIENCE
While the age disparity is very wide between the two fighters, Hopkins 51, Smith 27, so is the experience factor as Hopkins began his career in 1988, (28 years ago!) and was already a unified middleweight title holder with multiple defenses by the time Smith turned professional in 2009.
Hopkins has registered 64 bouts as a pro while Smith has fought only 22 times in seven years as a professional. Hopkins has the experience edge hands down and will look to this advantage throughout the scheduled 12 round fight.
ADVANTAGE: HOPKINS
POWER
While it may seem incredulous to give Smith the power edge being as Hopkins has more KO’s than Smith has fights (32 – 22), its Smith who has the power momentum.
Smith knocked out Andrzej Fonfara in one round on June 18, 2016 in Chicago in a big upset, while Hopkins last KO was over Golden Boy Promotions partner Oscar De La Hoya in September 2004.
Hopkins has been successful since the 2004 KO win over De La Hoya, continuing to win middleweight titles and stepped up to the light heavyweight division in the 2010’s and notching wins and titles there; just not via knockout.
Smith has knocked out six of his last seven opponents, albeit against less than stellar competition, yet it’s hard to see Hopkins even going for a KO at this point in his Hall of Fame worthy career.
ADVANTAGE: SMITH
INTANGIBLES
Here is another notch that Hopkins will have under his belt. The Philadelphia native can write an encyclopedia on how to fight, box, brawl, etc. While it may be believable that Smith can somehow blow out Hopkins in the early rounds using youth, speed and power, there is no way possible that Smith will be able to out-think Old Man Hopkins.
ADVANTAGE: HOPKINS
Well there it is 3MR clan, we’ve got Hopkins with a slight edge, so tune in and see if the 51 year old retires with a win.
Also, featherweight contender Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz will be making the fourth defense of his NABF title against opponent Horacio Garcia.
Ramon Aranda
December 17, 2016 at 11:29 pm
That did not end the way I envisioned it.