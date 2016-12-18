Cotto-Kirkland set for February 25
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: December 17, 2016
Former middleweight champ Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), who has been out of the ring since his decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, will finally step back into the ring on February 25, 2017, when he takes on James Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
A press conference is scheduled to take on Monday to formally announce the fight, which was recently finalized and will air on HBO PPV.
Tickets to the fight will go on sale on December 22 and will be priced at $304, $204, $154, $104, $79, $54 and $29.
← Previous Story Povetkin fails drug test; fight with Stiverne canceled
Next Story → Golovkin to face Jacobs on March 18
Related Posts
About Ramon Aranda
Publisher, Editor-in-Chief of 3 More Rounds and a member of the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.
Latest News
- Wilder to face Wawrzyk on February 25
- Cotto-Kirkland formally announced for HBO PPV
- Spinks ecstatic about election into ACBHOF
- 50,000 tickets sold for Klitschko-Joshua
- Hopkins knocked out of ring and into retirement
- Golovkin to face Jacobs on March 18
- Cotto-Kirkland set for February 25
- Prizefight Preview: Hopkins vs. Smith
- Povetkin fails drug test; fight with Stiverne canceled
- Joshua to face Klitschko on April 29