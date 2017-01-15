Davis stuns Pedraza with TKO win

3 More Rounds
Photo: Tom Casino / Showtime

IBF junior flyweight titlist Jose Pedraza (22-0, 12 KOs) ran into a whirlwind known as Gervonta Davis (16-0, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, as Davis scored a seventh-round TKO to win his first title.

The fight served as the co-featured bout to the telecast headlined by the super middleweight unification bout between James DeGale and Badou Jack.

The opening round was a close one with Pedraza going to the body, though Davis landed some big shots upstairs including a hard uppercut. After Davis controlled the second and third rounds, Pedraza turned it up in the fourth and fifth rounds, with a busier work rate. However, in the sixth, Davis came out swinging and landed some booming shots to the head and body. Then in the seventh, Davis landed a series of clean shots highlighted by a right hook that floored Pedraza. Thought he made it to his feet, the ref had seen enough and waved it off.

