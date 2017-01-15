DeGale, Jack battle to a majority draw
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: January 14, 2017
In a super middleweight unification bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, IBF titlist James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) and WBC titleholder Badou Jack (20-1-3, 12 KOs) fought to a majority draw in an exceptional main event on Showtime.
During the first round, DeGale dropped Jack with a straight left that gave the Englishman a 10-8 round, that would prove important down the stretch.
While DeGale used his quick combinations from the outside, it was Jack who fought more effectively on the inside, and slowly worked his way back into the fight. Jack continued applying pressure, and it was DeGale who suddenly began to slow down from the effects of Jack’s punches.
In the final round, Jack dropped DeGale for the first time in his career with a two-punch combination that gave him the round and ultimately saved him from a loss.
The judges scored the fight 114-112 (DeGale) and 113-113 twice, resulting in a majority draw.
“I thought I won the fight. I finished stronger,” Jack said. “His knockdown was a flash knockdown. I won the fight. He was doing a lot of running. He was throwing a lot of shit at my guard.
“Let’s do it again at light heavyweight. It’s time to move to light heavyweight.”
DeGale added: “I’ve got huge respect for this man, but I thought I won that. I landed the cleanest shots. Let’s do it again. Let’s do it again in London.
“He hit me, but I was more off balance. I respect him. He’s a good, all-around fighter. Let’s go again.”
