Inoue retains 115-pound title with TKO win

Unbeaten WBO junior bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue (12-0, 10 KOs) successfully defended his title earlier today with a sixth-round stoppage over former titleholder Kohei Kono (32-10-1, 13 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite being competitive in spurts, Kono was no match for the fleet-footed and quicker Inoue, who consistently beat Kono to the punch and landed hard combinations.

In the sixth round, Inoue landed a perfect check-hook that sent Kono crashing to the canvas. It appeared Kono would be counted out but got to his feet, albeit still wobbly. Moments later, Inoue unloaded a barrage of punches that put Kono flat on his back, prompting referee Robert Byrd to wave it off.

Inoue was ahead on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46).