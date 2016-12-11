Joshua to face Klitschko on April 29
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: December 11, 2016
Following his one-sided thumping of Eric Molina on Saturday night, Matchroom Boxing has announced that IBF heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua will now defend his title on April 29 against former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in London.
Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) scored a third-round stoppage of Molina to retain his title in Manchester, England, and now has his sights set on the biggest fight of his career.
“This fight will be one of the biggest nights in my boxing career, it marks the highest point of my climb through the professional ranks. It is three years since I turned professional, I have taken the time to gain experience, fight men who have fallen and some who have fought hard and through this I am learning my trade, how the business works and gaining the ring craft which is sometimes underestimated as everyone wants to see the mega fights right away,” said Joshua.
“It is the perfect time for me to move up another step and contest my heavyweight championship belt against one of the legends of our sport. There is no doubt this will be a titanic battle with a huge amount on the line, just like every fight, but when I enter the ring I will be prepared for victory as I have been with all my other fights. The legend against the champ – it’s time to write history.”
Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), who has not fought since November 2015, was set to receive a title rematch against Tyson Fury earlier this year but was postponed multiple times, before Fury, who revealed he was going through substance abuse issues, along with being suspended for failing a drug test, was no longer a viable option.
Said Klitschko following the announcement, “I’m looking forward to this fight of the year, just like boxing fans all around the world. This is the first time in a decade that I’m the challenger again. I will fight against a champion who I consider the best of the young generation. Basically experience will take on youth. This makes this fight that unique. I will be ready for the challenge!”
