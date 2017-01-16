Lemieux to face Stevens on March 11
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: January 16, 2017
David Lemieux is back in the ring on March 11 in Verona, New York against Curtis Stevens at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.
Lemieux (363, 32 KOs) is coming off two straight wins and is working towards his goal of attaining another 160-pound title.
“The time for talking is done, and after many long months of hearing Curtis yell about all the things he’s going to do in the ring, I’m really looking forward to shutting his mouth on March 11,” Lemieux said. “I’ve told everyone my goal is to once again become middleweight champion of the world. Curtis is in the way, and I’m going to go right through him.”
Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs), who also last competed on the same card as Lemieux (Canelo-Khan), has also won two straight and looks to make the most out of this opportunity.
“The wait is finally over!” said Stevens. “No more talking. My hands will do the talking on March 11.”
The fight will headline HBO Boxing After Dark at 11 p.m. ET/PT and tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Related Posts
About Ramon Aranda
Publisher, Editor-in-Chief of 3 More Rounds and a member of the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.
Latest News
- Over 80,000 tickets sold for Klitschko-Joshua
- Lemieux to face Stevens on March 11
- DeGale, Jack battle to a majority draw
- Davis stuns Pedraza with TKO win
- Canelo-Chavez Jr official for May 6
- Selby to face Barros on Frampton-Santa Cruz undercard
- Inoue retains 115-pound title with TKO win
- Wilder to face Wawrzyk on February 25
- Cotto-Kirkland formally announced for HBO PPV
- Spinks ecstatic about election into ACBHOF