Lemieux to face Stevens on March 11

David Lemieux is back in the ring on March 11 in Verona, New York against Curtis Stevens at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Lemieux (363, 32 KOs) is coming off two straight wins and is working towards his goal of attaining another 160-pound title.

“The time for talking is done, and after many long months of hearing Curtis yell about all the things he’s going to do in the ring, I’m really looking forward to shutting his mouth on March 11,” Lemieux said. “I’ve told everyone my goal is to once again become middleweight champion of the world. Curtis is in the way, and I’m going to go right through him.”

Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs), who also last competed on the same card as Lemieux (Canelo-Khan), has also won two straight and looks to make the most out of this opportunity.

“The wait is finally over!” said Stevens. “No more talking. My hands will do the talking on March 11.”

The fight will headline HBO Boxing After Dark at 11 p.m. ET/PT and tickets will go on sale at a later date.

