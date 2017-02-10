Matthysse returning to the ring

Photo: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/GBP
Hard-hitting Lucas Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs), who has been out of the ring for 19 months, will return to action on Canelo Alvarez – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.
Matthysse has not fought since October 2015, when he suffered a knockout loss to Viktor Postol, in a junior welterweight fight where he suffered a fractured around his right eye in the process.
No opponent has been named yet, but Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told ESPN that Matthysse’s fight would be at welterweight.