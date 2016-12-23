Cotto-Kirkland formally announced for HBO PPV
This week Roc Nation announced five-time world champion Miguel Cotto’s next bout. Cotto will face James Kirkland on February 25 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
“The Return” Marks Cotto’s, (40-5, 33 KOs) first bout since his November 2015 showdown against Saul Alvarez. Cotto lost a decision to Alvarez in that fight and the match against
Kirkland will end a 16 month layoff for the Puerto Rican.
“It’s good to be back. I’ve missed boxing and all I can say right now is that I’m going to bring my best, every day, at every training session. I’ll bring my best here on February 25 to face James Kirkland and hopefully take another victory for Puerto Rico. Thank you to everyone who made this fight happen.”
Kirkland, (32-2 28 KO) also lost to Alvarez, yet in more stunning fashion.
In May 2015 Alvarez scored a vicious KO win after three rounds in Houston, Texas. Kirkland has not been in the ring since and will be shaking off even more ring rust than Cotto: 21 months.
“First and foremost, I want to give thanks to God for this opportunity and to my team and the people out there watching and those who will be attending the show. I definitely want to put on a great performance. I didn’t give it my all when I fought Canelo Alvarez. I didn’t prepare the way I needed to but I’m not going to bring any excuses to the table. This fight is to show my team, my fans and everyone who has followed and supported me, that James Kirkland is still in the race. Kirkland is still here to make a stand. Keep my name alive, please attend and watch it come February 25. It’s going to be a war.”
The fight will be televised by HBO via Pay-Per-View and takes place at the Dallas Cowboy’s newly constructed training center.
Roc Nation’s President Michael Yormark is looking for the fight to produce not only action, but solid numbers.
“This match up will be one that sports fans simply cannot afford to miss. With Miguel’s return for his tenth Pay-Per-View fight, he is looking to cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in boxing history, a man that will fight anyone, anytime, no matter what. Meanwhile, Kirkland has the power and ability to end Cotto’s return with one punch as he continues to electrify the sport with his captivating, action-packed style, and enters this fight in search of a signature win to boost him to true contender status.
“I want to applaud Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ vision in bringing a world class boxing event to Ford Center. This magnificent facility was built to host epic global events, and I am confident that on February 25 this venue will provide a unique and iconic setting for an action-packed bout.
“I’m really proud to be standing here today. When we thought about The Star, the Ford Center – this event center that we have here – the dream was to have a partner like we have with the city of Frisco and the education department of this area, and to join them in doing everything that we could to enhance the amateur sports experience for young people. We want Frisco to be an example so the visibility of what we do here is a big deal,” said Cowboys owner Jones.
The fight marks Cotto’s last under the Roc Nation banner after signing a lucrative three-fight deal, and will also see Kirkland reunite with on again, off again no-nonsense trainer Ann Wolfe.
“I know everyone knows that I’m not one for all of the talking, even the sh*t talking or whatever. Every time that Miguel Cotto has entered the ring, I rooted for him to win. Every time that James Kirkland has entered the ring, even when I wasn’t there, I rooted for him to win. This is going to be the first time that that I won’t be rooting for Miguel to win. Now, a lot of people are saying this shouldn’t be Pay-Per-View. Bullsh*t, this should be Pay-Per-View because you know that if I’m with James, he is going to fight. Regardless of who Cotto is with, he is going to fight. So I’m telling you that it’s going to be a good fight. Somebody is going to get knocked out. So, come and see who it’s going to be.”
Tickets priced at $304, $204, $154, $104, $79, $54 and $29 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
