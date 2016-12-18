Cotto-Kirkland set for February 25

Former middleweight champ Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), who has been out of the ring since his decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, will finally step back into the ring on February 25, 2017, when he takes on James Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.
A press conference is scheduled to take on Monday to formally announce the fight, which was recently finalized and will air on HBO PPV.
Tickets to the fight will go on sale on December 22 and will be priced at $304, $204, $154, $104, $79, $54 and $29.