Crawford stops Molina in dominant performance

Terence Crawford once again looked like the best fighter at junior welterweight, with an eighth-round stoppage of John Molina Jr. on HBO.

Molina, who failed to make weight on Friday by coming in four pounds over the 140-pound weight limit, was unable to win the title, even if he had won, but Crawford made sure to avoid any potential controversy by thoroughly dominating Molina on Saturday night.

Molina looked off-balance and threw wild punches, attempting to land anything he could. However, Crawford was just too polished to allow himself to get into a slugfest, as he picked his shots and peppered Molina with crisp and accurate punches.

After having his way with him for seven rounds, Crawford continued punishing Molina in the eighth, prompting the referee to wave it off after having seeing enough of a beatdown.