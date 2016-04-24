Golovkin KOs Wade; Chocolatito gets decision
A raucous crowd of 16,353 were treated to yet another electrifying knockout by the hands of the biggest puncher at middleweight, Gennady Golovkin, who successfully defended his IBF, WBA and IBO titles with a second round stoppage over Dominic Wade at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.
The HBO bout was short and anything but sweet for Wade, who came into the fight as much as a 60-1 underdog.
A flash knockdown was scored in round one by Golovkin, (35-0, 32KO) which came at the end of the round. Wade would not last much longer with the most feared fighter in the sport.
Wade had a nice moment in round two where he threw and landed most of a nine punch combination, yet just second’s later two consecutive knockdowns lead to a corner stoppage and a 21st consecutive win by way of knockout. The time of stoppage was 2:37.
“I want my belt,” said Golovkin to HBO’s Max Kellerman when asked who he would like to face next in the ring, referencing WBC middleweight title holder Canelo Alvarez. Golovkin holds the interim version of the green WBC belt. Alvarez’ next assignment is against Amir Khan in two weeks.
If GGG and Canelo do meet, it stands as one of the most sought after fights in the sport.
In the nights co-feature, the No. 1 rated fighter in the world, Roman Gonzalez, had some problems with opponent Mc Williams Arroyo, who gave more than a good showing while coming into the bout as an underdog.
Gonzalez, (45-0, 38KO) had a slow start and was on the receiving end of great offense from Arroyo in the later rounds, but ultimately ended up with a unanimous decision win by the scores of 119-109 twice and 120-108.
“It was a very difficult fight. Williams moves very well and was able to avoid the punches.
“I wanted (to) fight and brawl and counter but it was difficult because he moves quite a bit and was hard to hit,” said Gonzalez.
One Comment
Ramon Aranda
April 23, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Both GGG and Gonzalez looked great; I just want to see Golovkin get a bigger challenge.