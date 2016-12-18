Golovkin to face Jacobs on March 18
- By Ramon Aranda
-
- Updated: December 17, 2016
Middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin will finally face Daniel Jacobs on March 18 in Madison Square Garden in New York.
The two sides had been negotiating for some time but after failing to sign on to fight a few weeks ago, a purse bid was ordered. Fortunately no further action is needed as the two sides have apparently come to an agreement, with Golovkin tweeted this afternoon that he will indeed face Jacobs on PPV.
It's official, I'm fighting Danny Jacobs on March 18 at MSG @thegarden NY on HBO ppv, see you there! pic.twitter.com/hljRlnh0LS
— Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) December 17, 2016
