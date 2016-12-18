Hopkins knocked out of ring and into retirement
In an HBO televised event, future Hall of Famer Bernard ‘The Executioner’ Hopkins was knocked through the ropes on punches in round eight in what was decided as a knockout win for New York’s Joe Smith at The Forum in Inglewood, California on December 17, 2016.
Hopkins, (55-8-2, 2 No Contests, 32 KOs) began to go down from right-left combination followed from Smith up by another one-two with a left hand landing flush on the face of Hopkins as the Philadelphia native fell between the two white ropes near a corner post. An HBO cameraman got out of the way just before Hopkins landed hard back-first onto the concrete floor.
“I was throwing the right hand and a combination and then using the rope as I’m known for, and making a mess,” Hopkins said.
“He got frustrated, and I might have gotten glazed with a left hook, and next thing I know he was throwing me out of the ring.
Smith, (23-1, 19 KOs) bested the best win of his career with another. The Long Island, New York native was coming off an upset one round KO over Andrzej Fonfara in June of this year and now becomes the first fighter to stop Hopkins, who is one month from turning 52 years old in his 28th year in the sport.
“It feels great, it’s the best feeling in the world to accomplish something I set out for and wanted to do,” Smith said.
“I had seen him every time I threw the right hand. He was throwing the left. I had seen him fall, and I kept hitting him until I saw him go out (of the ring), and I landed that left hook until he went out.”
The fight was at times void of much action, with Smith getting the most of the power shots in. Hopkins had a few productive rounds offensively yet was eating big right hands from Smith from even the first round.
“I hit him with four or five clean shots and they were good shots on the button. I came here to do my job. This is my coming out party too. I had to finish him. It was either my career was going to end and his was going to end, but I needed mine to continue. I’m going to get back in the gym and train hard for my next opponent. I’m up for anything.”
The bout was dubbed ‘The Final One’ to cap off Hopkins legendary career and was even hyped to have a clause in his contract that this would be the last time he fought professionally.
At the time of the stoppage, judge Thomas Taylor had Smith ahead 69-64, judge Tim Cheatham had Smith ahead 67-66, and judge had it 67-66 Hopkins heading into the eighth frame.
Despite the disappointing outcome, immediately described in the post-fight in-ring interview by HBO’s Max Kellerman with Smith as reminiscent to Rocky Marciano knocking Joe Louis through the ropes in Louis’ final career bout, Hopkins is sticking to the plan.
“Things unfortunately happen,” Hopkins said.
Watch: @beastsmithjr knocks @THEREALBHOP out of the ring 53 seconds into round 8, ending the fight. #Final1 https://t.co/Pj2svLUlC9
— HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) December 18, 2016
“I don’t want the fight to end the way it did. I’d rather get beat or a win where it’s clear to everybody. But I’ll say it one last time. I’m really serious about this: Win, lose or draw — trust me, if it had been the other way around — win, lose or draw, or controversy, that’s it.
“I have no regrets.”
In the HBO co-feature, South El Monte, California native Joseph Diaz defended his NABF featherweight title over a competitive ten rounds over Horacio Garcia.
Diaz, (23-0, 13KO) mixed his punches well and had to keep up the pace throughout the night as Garcia was a game opponent who did not take any steps backward.
Even though Garcia landed his fair share of shots, and neither fighter seemed to seriously hurt each other, all three judges had it 100-90 after ten rounds.
Oleksandr Usyk suceefully defended his WBO cruiserweight title over Thabiso Mchunu in the night’s first televised bout.
Usyk, (11-0, 10) rode two knockdowns behind a stiff jab that consistently kept the smaller Mchunu at bay. Both fighters were lefties, which translated to a lack of action in the early rounds as neither could find effective grounding. The end came in round nine following another knockdown as referee Lou Moret waived off the bout at 1:53.
