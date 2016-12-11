Joshua thrashes Molina to retain heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) kept both his knockout streak and unbeaten record alive, in defending his IBF heavyweight title on Saturday night in Manchester, England, as he scored a third-round stoppage over Eric Molina (25-4, 19 KOs).

Joshua wasted no time in establishing early momentum by pushing back Molina and connecting with powerful right hands. Molina, really had no answers and was mainly on the defensive as he tried to avoid getting hit with powershots.

In the third round, Joshua landed a nasty right hand through Molina’s guard that sent him crashing to the canvas. Just when it appeared that Molina would stay down, he somehow beat the count, but was in obvious trouble. Moments later, Joshua connected with a series of punches that folder Molina over the top rope, before the fight was mercifully called off.

“Disaster avoided tonight,” Joshua said. “He started off teeing off with some haymakers early on. There are not too many tactics he can do. It’s hard for him to come in and fight when you aren’t giving him any options. Someone who is boxing with you can give you options, but someone who is boxing on his back feet cannot.”

“This is the start of my story and there will be many more things to come when I step into this ring. I’m not one to talk and I’m not one to mess around, but if I did start talking I think people would find out what I’m all about. I’ve stayed consistent and I’ve stayed patient and I’m still undefeated.”