Muhammad Ali passes at 74
The world has lost “The Greatest of All Time.”
Muhammad Ali has passed at the age of 74 after being treated a Phoenix-area hospital for respiratory complications the past few days.
NBC reported Ali’s passing late Friday night.
“After a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, Muhammad Ali has passed away at the age of 74. The three-time World Heavyweight Champion boxer died this evening,” Bob Gunnell, a family spokesman, told NBC News.
Ali had been battling Parkinson’s disease, which had progressively gotten worse, for three decades. Although his communication skills had diminished verbally, Ali’s mind was still sharp. He would even occasionally send out his own tweets via his Twitter account. Followers would know the tweet came from the champ himself whenever the hashtag #AliTweet was added.
Known for his legendary battles like “The Rumble in the Jungle” against George Foreman and his trilogy against rival Joe Frazier, Ali was a boxing icon. The Michael Jordan of the sport.
He shocked the world at the age of 22 by winning the heavyweight championship of the world against Sonny Liston. This is the fight where one of Ali’s many famous quotes, “I am the greatest! I am the greatest! I’m the king of the world,” was heard.
There have been many great fighters after him with tremendous skills. Some who have talked a great game. But none have or ever will the perfect combination of both that Ali possessed.
Rest in Peace, Muhammad Ali.
Ramon Aranda
June 3, 2016 at 10:20 pm
Goodbye champ…there will never be another Ali – The G.O.A.T.