Over 80,000 tickets sold for Klitschko-Joshua

Photo: Matchroom Boxing
The second batch of tickets for the heavyweight title fight between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua went on sale today and over 80,000 tickets have now sold for the April 29 event at Wembley Stadium.
The last time a fight sold 80,000 tickets was the super middleweight title rematch between Carl Froch and George Groves in 2014.
“The demand for tickets for Joshua vs Klitschko is phenomenal – this is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we would have sold out Wembley twice over,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.
“We have put a request in to Brent Council, the Mayor’s office and TFL to increase the capacity by a further 5,000 tickets. We are confident of a positive answer and we will release further news shortly. Roll on April 29!”