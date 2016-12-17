Povetkin fails drug test; fight with Stiverne canceled

Heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has failed another drug test, his second in 2016, and his fight against former titlist Bermane Stiverne has been canceled.

The two were scheduled to meet tonight in Ekaterinburg, Russia, but the WBC withdrew its sanction for the fight, as Povetkin tested positive for Ostarine, which is a banned substance, during a random Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug test.

“The WBC hereby withdraws its sanctioning of the bout for the heavyweight interim world championship and will conduct a thorough investigation of the circumstances of the case and will issue subsequent rulings as required,” the WBC said in a statement.

Added Stiverne, after learning of the WBC’s ruling, “There’s no reason to fight if the WBC won’t sanction the bout,” Stiverne said. “I’m very disappointed in the actions of Povetkin. I’ve been training for months to be victorious. To wake up the day of the fight, have breakfast, take a nap and wake up to find out he tested positive is the worst possible situation.”

“I’m headed back home to Las Vegas,” he said. “Hopefully, the WBC will install me as the mandatory challenger to face Deontay Wilder. I want the opportunity to fight for the world title again, that was my whole reason to come to Russia was to earn that opportunity.”

Povetkin’s first failed drug test came earlier this year, when he was set to face Deontay Wilder on May 21 in Moscow. However, that fight was also canceled after Povetkin tested positive for Meldonium.