Prizefight Preview: Pacquiao vs. Bradley 3
Ding ding ding!!!
Hello 3MR readers and welcome to the official Prizefight Preview for the third installment of the Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley saga set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada!
We have the two top rated welterweights in the world set to show down tomorrow night, so enough with the particulars, let’s get to it!!
POWER
Although Pacquiao hasn’t registered a stoppage victory since 2009, it’s the Pac Man who has 38 career KO’s to Bradley’s 13.
However, it’s the Desert Storm who is fresh off a stoppage; a November 2015 KO of Brandon Rios, whom Pacquiao failed to stop when they faced off in November 2013.
With the new guidance of Teddy Atlas leading the ‘Desert Storm’, and the first result by KO, it’s hard to argue with the results. The new ferocity in Bradley’s punches were noticeable, as well as a well-rounded attack to both the head and body of Rios.
Pacquiao will have to deal with the new ‘Storm’, and it’s hard to give the edge to Pacquiao when Atlas is literally putting a fire under his new fighter.
Tough pick, but if one fighter is going to score a stop, it will most likely be the newer version of Bradley that gets it.
ADVANTAGE: BRADLEY
EXPERIENCE
Pacquiao undoubtedly has the ‘been there, done that’ edge as the main stage at the Mecca of boxing he is no stranger, with the MGM Grand Garden Arena on a pay per view stage nearly a second home to the eight-division champion.
Bradley also isn’t a stranger to the (MGM) grand stage; it’s just that Pacquiao has the know-how and experience that comes along with logging so many wars and Fight of The Year candidate type bouts in a career that began to 1995. In contrast to Pacquiao, Bradley began his professional fistic career in 2004.
ADVANTAGE: PACQUIAO
TRAINERS
A leading storyline heading into Pacquiao v Bradley III has been the trainer v trainer matchup.
Freddie Roach has lead Pacquiao throughout the Filipino’s rise to the top of the sport and has logged multiple trainer of the year awards (seven to be exact) and was elected to the Hall of Fame as a trainer.
Teddy Atlas is a boxing lifer, with nearly four decades of experience under his wings, has lead Michael Morrer and Alexander Povetkin to heavyweight titles and was along for the ride alongside the legendary Cus D’Amato in the early stages of Mike Tyson’s career.
In the lead-in to the fight, the always verbal jabbing Roach has thrown insults in Atlas’ direction, namely making fun of Atlas’ well known fireman speech thrown at Bradley during the Rios fight.
This could be a toss-up, but one could lean towards Roach as the well-decorated trainer has carried his fighter through thick and thin; Roach has seen his pupil drop decisions as well as drop to the canvas face first via KO by Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012, so whatever fires the Roach/ Pacquiao combo have to face on fight night, the duo will be ready for.
ADVANTAGE: ROACH
So there it is, readers, 3MR has Pacquiao/Roach ahead 2-1, the narrowest of margins, and by split decision, no less! But don’t count fireman Bradley and Atlas as the third and probably final fight of the Bradley/Pac series ends.
Ramon Aranda
April 9, 2016 at 11:17 am
Wouldn’t surprise me this time around if Bradley pulls it off. Pacquiao has definitely looked less efficient in his last few fights.