Selby to face Barros on Frampton-Santa Cruz undercard

Featherweight titlist Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will defend his title on January 28 against former titlist Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) live on Showtime Extreme in Las Vegas.

The Showtime Extreme telecast, which features undercard bouts on the event headlined by the rematch between Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton, begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast, and also features David Benavidez (16-0, 15 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight tilt against Sherali Mamajonov (14-1, 7 KOs).

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing,” said Selby. “I’ve seen U.K. fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that’s where I wanted to fight. My mandatory challenger is experienced, dangerous and I will not take him lightly. I’ve had a strong training camp and I am 100 percent focused on putting on a show for the American fans and the traveling fans from the U.K. My number one objective is to bring my world title back to Wales.”

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to compete for another world title in Las Vegas,” added Barros. “I have worked hard to put myself in this position and I am going to make the most of it. Selby has never faced anyone as dangerous as me and I plan on making it a long night for him. I am going to become another Argentine world champion and bring the title back to my country.”