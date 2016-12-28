Wilder to face Wawrzyk on February 25
Heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) is set to return to the ring on February 25, as he’ll be defending his title against Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX from the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.
Wilder is coming off a stoppage win over Chris Arreola in July and after injuring his hand and biceps during the fight, has now recovered.
“I’m excited about defending my world championship for a fifth time and in front of my great fans at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on February 25,” said Wilder. “It’s always fun to display my talents in front of the hometown fans. It’s an opportunity that I always look forward to and it brings out the best in me. I’m healthy and I’m ready to put on a fantastic show.”
“I’m extremely motivated to fight for the heavyweight title against a great fighter like Deontay Wilder,” said Wawrzyk. “Fighting for the world title has always been my dream. To fight against such a great athlete as Wilder is an extremely difficult challenge, but one I am ready for. I have trained for this since I was a teenager. On February 25 I will step into the ring ready to fight and win against the most dangerous man on the planet.”\
Tickets for the card start at $25 and go on sale on December 29.
